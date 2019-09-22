For the first time in MasterChef history, the winner is a Black woman.

Contestant Dorian Hunter was announced as the season 10 winner on the show’s season finale last week.

Although Hunter’s win should have been a surprise to fans. Before the finale aired a leaked Facebook post showed Hunter posing with host Gordon Ramsay, judges Aarón Sanchez and Joe Bastianich and previous competition winners, including Jennifer Behm (Season 2), Courtney Lapresi (Season 5), Gerron Hurt (Season 9), Whitney Miller (Season 1), Dino Angelo Luciano (Season 8) and Shaun O’Neale (Season 7), according to Deadline.

Due to the absence of other Season 10 finalists Sarah Faherty of San Diego and Nick DiGiovanni from Rhode Island, this photo was a dead giveaway to fans that Hunter was indeed the winner.

Hunter is originally from Cartersville, Georgia, a town right outside of Atlanta. Her victory aired on the show’s 200th episode. Along with being crowned as the champion of season 10, she will also intern at restaurants of the three chef judges, Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez.

Hunter also won $250,000 to go towards a menu that included seared sea scallops with cornmeal tuille, sweet corn puree and pickled Swiss chard, an entree of Applewood smoked short rib with potato and horseradish gratin; and a dessert of lemon blueberry tart with blueberry and cream cheese filling, toasted meringue and pecan crust, Deadline reported.

Hunter also was very nervous about what foods to pick in the finale, but she said what saved her was listening to her own intuition.

“You have to step out of your comfort zone enough to show your growth, but you also have to show what you know. I can’t be somebody else. I can’t be Sarah and I couldn’t be Nick. Our gifts are very individual,” she told Parade.com.

“Nick is very innovative; Sarah is a plater out of this world. I come in with flavor and technique geared toward the form of cooking that I cook. I didn’t look at what they were cooking. I think that, for me, I showed my growth. That was the most important to me.”