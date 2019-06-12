TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

An Ohio cop won a judgment to get his back pay after he was suspended for tasing an 11-year-old girl accused of stealing at a Kroger grocery store.

The Cincinnati Police officer, Kevin Brown, was suspended after confronting 11-year-old Donesha Gowdy as she tried to leave the store through a locked entrance.

Brown was working as a security guard and reportedly demanded that she stop and show a receipt and when she wouldn’t she was hit with the taser and collapsed.

The child was crying as she endured abrasions to her right forearm and how to have the barbs from the taser plucked from her back.

‘It hit my back real fast and then I stopped, then I fell and I was shaking and I couldn’t really breathe,’ the girl told NBC News.

“It’s just like you’re passing out but you’re shaking.”

Then Brown reportedly told the child, “You know, sweetheart, this is why there’s no grocery stores in the black community.”

The confrontation was caught on video.

The officer was suspended without pay and placed on restrictive duty. But after filing a grievance and Brown won a decision to get paid seven days of pay back.

The cop violated several police polices, according to a report, including the fact that he didn’t activate his body cam video until after he unleashed his taser on the child. He was also supposed to alert her that he was going to use his taser before actively doing so.

While Donesha’s mom, Donna Gowdy, doesn’t condone her daughter’s actions, she was outraged by the officer’s use of force against the child.

“I’m upset, I’m really upset about it,” Gowdy told the outlet. “The officer, he needs to be punished. I need justice from him. He was wrong.”