Kandi Burruss is heading to The Chi.

The singer, songwriter, and star of Real Housewives of Atlanta has landed a role on the upcoming third season of SHOWTIME’s hit series, created by Lena Waithe.

Burruss will play Roselyn Perry, described as “the estranged wife of Douda (Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself.”

We already know that Kandi Burruss is a multi-talented entertainer, and The Chi is a huge platform for her to show off her acting skills. She’s the latest celebrity to join the show’s next season. Last week, we reported that Lala Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, and Luke James will also appear on season 3.