It looks like Mona Scott-Young has another fight on her hands and this time, it’s coming from a former star of Basketball Wives.

Angel Brinks, who appeared on Basketball Wives LA is suing Scott’s campy, Monami Productions, and WeTV for alleged damages to her property.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Brinks is accusing Monami and WeTV of negligence and “interference with prospective economic relations” after she claims crews trashed her store while filming for a potential reality show.

According to Brinks, her store suffered major water damage last October after crews broke a sprinkler while “rearranging store display fixtures and racks to accommodate for their filming.”

She alleges that the crew’s made a major mess “while moving clothing racks, broke a fire sprinkler on the ceiling, in effect damaging Plaintiff’s property, including a huge inventory of designer clothes and shoes, store displays, fixtures, and custom woodware” resulting in the sprinkler spraying a 20-40 foot radius of her store.

Angel Brinks alleges that Monami Productions and WeTV failed to “remedy the situation in a timely fashion” and she had to shut down her store for months “resulting in the cancelation of orders, refunds of delayed and unfulfilled orders, and a drastic drop in sales and business income.”

No word on how many coins she’s trying to get, but sounds like a lot.