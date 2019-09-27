Singer Kevin McCall is seeking to adjust his custody arrangement with model Eva Marcille, in an attempt to get more time with their five-year-old daughter, Marley Rae.

Adamma Mckinnon, McCall’s attorney, filed legal documents alleging that Marcell has tried to alienate Marley from McCall ever since moving to Georgia back in 2015, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

As it stands, McCall is currently requesting a change to his previous custody order with Marcille, in order for he and his ex to share mutual physical and legal custody of Marley Rae.

McCall believes it’s in their daughter’s best interest for them to spend more time together and “foster a parental bond,” TMZ states. McCall also wants Marley to take back his last name. As it stands, Marley currently has the last name of Marciille’s new husband, the child’s stepfather, Michael Sterling.

A rep for Marcille spoke on her behalf.

“Kevin was given an ample amount of time to petition any action and never did,” the news outlet reports. Marcille’s rep also alleges that the mommy and model filed custody paperwork to the court in the past, to which ex-boyfriend McCall has yet to respond.

Back in 2014, the former America’s Next Top Model, star was granted a restraining order against her ex, alleging that McCall went on a rampage in their home and attempted to grab their daughter out of Marcille’s hands.

By October 2015, Marcille moved to Georgia from Los Angeles, where she has since married husband Michael Sterling. The two share one son, Michael Sterling Jr., and are currently expecting another child together. This will be Marcille’s third child, and Sterling’s second.

