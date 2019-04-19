Eva Marcille gave a tearful testimony on Thursday’s episode of The Rickey Smiley Show about the abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of her ex Kevin McCall, who was arrested this week for a unrelated case of domestic abuse.

—Eva Marcille’s ex Kevin McCall arrested for alleged domestic violence—

“It took me a lot of time to even be able to get up the courage to talk about it because it’s embarrassing,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star told the popular radio host.

“Coming from where I come from and being as astute and courageous as I am, you always feel like, ‘it can never be me,’” Marcille explained on air.

Marcille’s claims that she was in an abusive relationship with McCall played out on the reality show, with some questioning if her claims were exaggerated.

However, this week, McCall was arrested and booked for one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant. But no other details were available, PEOPLE reports.

Marcille discussed her painful past as she explained on air what she endured during her relationship with McCall.

Marcille shares a daughter Marley Rae, now 5, with the rapper.

“[The abuse] didn’t start for me until I was pregnant with Marley. And then about a month after having Marley, it didn’t stop; it got worse,” Marcille explained through tears.

—RHOA’s Eva Marcille feels threatened by ex and has moved five times ‘Every time I move, he finds me’—

Marcille continued: “Marley was actually in my arms once. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this no more.”

Kevin McCall responded to Marcille’s claims and told PEOPLE, he’s “hurt that people believe lies so easily.”

McCall is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.