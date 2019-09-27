Lupita Nyong’o is not only set to star in a movie about the real all-female military unit known as the Amazons, but in real-life she’s going on a journey to trace their history.

The Black Panther and Us star will film a documentary for British broadcaster Channel 4, about the real-life forgotten female warriors ‘The Amazons’ from the Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful state in 18th century, Deadline reports.

The story will take Oscar-winner Nyong’o across Benin, West Africa to trace the steps of the ‘Agoji’ who were called “Amazon” by Europeans.

This documentary coincides with a movie role Nyong’o is set to tackle with Viola Davis called The Woman King, which tells he story of the Kingdom of Dahomey, the kingdom that reportedly inspired Christopher Priest — the first Black comic book writer for Black Panther—to create King T’Challa’s fierce female army.

The film is inspired by true events in the Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful state in 18th century. It will tell the story of Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit known as the Amazons, and her daughter Nawi (Nyong’o), who together fought the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.