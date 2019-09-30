Beyoncé and Adele have teamed to collab on a new track that will appear on an upcoming album from American rock group OneRepublic.

According to the band’s lead singer Ryan Tedder, who announced the news backstage at this weekend’s Global Citizen festival, the song also boasts vocals from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Complex reports.

READ MORE: Beyoncé tops Forbes list of highest-paid women in music

“The bottom line is we do have an album’s worth of material . . . We have a lot more songs to come,” Tedder told radio station Z100. “We have one song featuring Beyonce and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo in the bridge.”

According to Tedder, the song will appear on OneRepublic’s fifth album, due out some time in 2020. Watch footage of Tedder announcing the news below:

This will be Beyoncé and Adele’s first collaboration and the British singer has publicly stated many times that she is huge Beyonce fan. Entertainment Tonight reported she even dedicated her Album of the Year Grammy to Queen Bey during her acceptance speech in 2017.

“The artist of my life is Beyonce and this album for me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental,” Adele said in part during the award show. “It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we so appreciate that.”

“And all of us artists here adore you,” she continued. “You are our light and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way that you make my black friends feel is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will.”

READ MORE: Beyoncé and ‘The Lion King’ cast reign at North America opening weekend

Beyonce, visibly moved by Adele’s praise and worship, returned the love from her front-row seat, mouthing back to the British songstress, “I love you, thank you. I love you,” the report says.