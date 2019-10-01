Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder Tuesday in the killing of Botham Jean after a controversial trial that invoked race, police misconduct and legal definitions of self-defense.

Despite expectations that it would take longer, a jury voted to convict after prosecutors convinced them that the Sept. 6, 2018 shooting was not accidental, but an incident in which Guyger deliberately opened fire before properly assessing the situation. The 31-year-old ex-cop has maintained that after a tiring shift, she simply went to the wrong apartment in her residential complex, one floor above her own, believing it was hers and thought Jean, 26, was an intruder.

Jurors returned to deliberations after the verdict was read to determine what her sentence will be. Guyger sat motionless once Judge Tammy Kemp announced the conviction. She now faces life in prison, although appeals are expected.

Despite that, prosecutors argued that firing at Jean was not necessary because he was never a threat. During closing arguments, prosecutor Jason Fine told jurors to imagine the incident from Jean’s perspective — simply coming home to eat a bowl of ice cream when a stranger shoots at him.

Guyger’s defense argued that the Castle Doctrine — which allows for self-defense in one’s own home — applies in her case because she thought she was in her apartment. But Fine countered that Guyer should have seen some obvious indicators: the apartment sign; the red door mat; an electronic indicator that rejected her key, and that she was walking onto carpet from concrete.

“I mean, my God. This is crazy,” Fine said. “It was unreasonable — she should’ve known she was in the wrong apartment.”

The hallway outside the courtroom erupted in cheers after the verdict was read, according to The Dallas Morning News. Botham Jean’s mother, Allison, walked out of the courtroom saying simply “God is good. Trust him.”

Benjamin Crump, attorney for Jean’s family, released a statement shortly after the conviction came down and praised the verdict.

“Nothing will bring Botham back, but today his family has found some measure of justice. What happened on September 6, 2018, is clear to everyone: This officer saw a Black man and shot, without reason and without justification.”

Botham Shem Jean, 26, was an immigrant from St. Lucia and belonged to a prominent family in the Caribbean nation. He worked as a risk assurance associate for Price Waterhouse Cooper. He was known for his active role in his church and for being a regular volunteer in his community.

On the night of Sept. 6, 2018, according to police reports and court documents, Guyger a four-year Dallas police veteran, had come home from a 13-hour shift and had gone to an apartment directly above her own. She was off duty, but still in uniform when she went to the door. It was unlocked and not latched correctly when she tried to enter it.

According to an affidavit, Guyger saw that the apartment was dark and thinking a shadow she saw across the room, she drew her weapon, gave verbal commands, then fired twice, striking Jean in the chest.

In evidence presented to the jury, from body camera footage, Jean was dressed in shorts and a T-shirt when he was shot. A bowl of ice cream sat on his ottoman and his open laptop computer sat next to it.

Guyger called 911 while turning on the lights and administered first aid, but when dispatchers asked where she was, she went back to the front door and realized she was in the wrong apartment. Emergency responders took him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Guyger was placed on administrative leave, then charged with manslaughter three days after the shooting. The Dallas Police Department fired her later that month. She was indicted on murder charges in November 2018.

