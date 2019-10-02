Kamala Harris wants Donald Trump to be penalized for his latest tweets and she’s calling on the company’s co-founder to take action.

The California Senator called on Twitter CEO and co-founder, Jack Dorsey to “do something about” Trump’s tweet on Tuesday, where he called the impeachment inquiry a “coup.”

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

….People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

A coup is defined a “sudden, violent, illegal seizure of government.”

Trump has been on a Twitter rampage ever since news of the impeachment inquiry broke. On Sunday, he suggested that the country would erupt in a civil war if he is impeached.

“If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal,” Trump tweeted, quoting Pastor Robert Jeffress, who made the comment during an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend.

On Monday, Harris said Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended.