Lovie Simone is a star on the rise. Best-known for her role as Zora on Greenleaf, the actress has several more projects on the way and is carving out a spot as Hollywood’s next big thing.

The 20-year-old beauty sat down with theGrio to discuss her take on season 4 of the OWN hit and dished details about her starring role in one of 2019’s most interesting films. She starred as the titular character in this year’s Sundance smash, Selah and the Spades, alongside Jesse Williams and Jharrel Jerome.

While her Greenleaf character Zora is a teen testing her family’s limits, her turn as Selah is a bit more complex.

Peep the description:

In the closed world of an elite Pennsylvania boarding school, the Haldwell, the student body is run by five factions. Seventeen-year-old Selah Summers (Lovie Simone) runs the most dominant group, the Spades, with unshakable poise, as they cater to the most classic of vices and supply students with coveted, illegal alcohol and pills. Tensions between the factions escalate, and when Selah’s best friend/right hand Maxxi becomes distracted by a new love, Selah takes on a protégée, enamored sophomore Paloma, to whom she imparts her wisdom on ruling the school. But with graduation looming and Paloma proving an impressively quick study, Selah’s fears turn sinister as she grapples with losing the control by which she defines herself. This searing character study encapsulates just how intoxicating power can be for a teenage girl who acutely feels the threat of being denied it.

Jharrel Jerome wins Emmy for his portrayal of Korey Wise in ‘When They See Us’

Check out Lovie Simone discussing Selah and the Spades:

Simone’s performance in Selah and the Spades is pretty remarkable and she holds her own against Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson in the powerful drama, All Rise.

As if that’s not enough, the Bronx native recently snagged a leading role in the highly-anticipated remake of The Craft from Blumhouse.

Lynn Whitfield on the joys of playing “layered” character Lady Mae on ‘Greenleaf’

Check out our full interview with Lovie Simone on how Zora Greenleaf is changing her ways in season 4, above.