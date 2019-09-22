The 2019 Emmy Awards definitely got it right when they awarded Jharrel Jerome with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Korey Wise in When They See Us.

The 21-year-old actor who made a major mark in the 4-part series from Ava DuVernay wasn’t even born when the Central Park Five rocked the headlines, but that didn’t stop him from delivering an awe-inspiring performance.

5 Things to Know about ‘When They See Us’ breakout star Jharrel Jerome

Jerome dedicated his award to the Exonerated Five who all attended the event with Ava DuVernay and gave him a standing ovation when he won and delivered his heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now chilling, waiting for my mom’s cooking or something, but I’m here in front of my inspirations,” he said before thanking his family.

“Of course Ava [DuVernay], thank you for giving me this opportunity…Most importantly, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five.”

Check it out:

When They See Us was nominated for 16 awards and several of its stars went head to head in their categories.

Beyonce, Jharrel Jerome, Niecy Nash, Viola Davis, Don Cheadle, and more nab Emmy nominations + full list

Aunjanue Ellis and Niecy Nash were nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for their roles in the film. Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga were both up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and John Leguizamo, Asante Blackk, and Michael K. Williams all competed in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.