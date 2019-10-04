Fans are mourning the death of iconic, groundbreaking actress, Diahann Carroll. The Oscar-nominated actress best-known for her groundbreaking Tv show Julia died on Friday at age 84.

During her long career, Carroll earned a Tony Award for the musical No Strings and an Academy Award nomination for Claudine.

Several celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Lee Daniels, Sanaa Lathan, and Rev. Jesse Jackson have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late legend.

Diahann Carroll, Oscar-nominated, pioneering actress, dies

“Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll,” wrote Ava DuVernay.

“#DiahannCarroll was a transformative force for freedom. She identified with Dr King in the civil rights movement with a simple kiss. She brought down ancient barriers & built bridges.She left the world better than she found it. We are in her debt. We miss her so much already. RIP,” posted Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“Thank you for blazing trails where there were none. #diahanncarroll #rip,” wrote Tika Sumpter.

Many years ago, I had the privilege to work with the great #DiahannCarroll on an episode of SOUL FOOD that I co-wrote. Everybody in the cast & crew were well aware that we were in the presence of greatness. 😥 pic.twitter.com/FiRqtObxXm — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 4, 2019

“Rest In Power to legendary actress #DiahannCarroll. The first African American woman to star in a non-servant role in a tv series,” tweeted the NAACP.