Charges against Stacey Dash have been dropped following her arrest over a domestic dispute with her husband on Sunday.

The actress was locked up in Florida after she had an altercation with her husband and footage of the Clueless actress and former political correspondent in handcuffs was released shortly after.

She was arrested for domestic battery against her husband, Jeffrey Marty, who reportedly “sustained red scratch marks on his left upper arm from being pushed.”

Marty issued a statement on social media on Thursday.

“Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash. She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us,” he wrote.

In a statement to TheWrap a representative for Dash said that Marty did not press charges against her and that “no further legal action is pending.”

Following her release on $500 bond, Stacey Dash filed legal documents asking for a public defender, saying she does not have enough money to hire a private lawyer, TMZ reports. But a judge wants proof that she’s as broke as she says, according to the celebrity news site. She faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge/

The actress also claimed that she was set up by her husband and his three kids, a 15, 14 and 10-year-old, who she said lied to police and painted her as the abuser.