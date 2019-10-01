Stacey Dash told a judge in her domestic violence case that she doesn’t have the coins to cough up for a high-priced lawyer.

—Stacey Dash released from jail after domestic dispute—

That’s surprising given that Dash who is cousins with former Roc-A-Fella CEO Dame Dash, and a staunch Trump supporter, has positioned herself for years as a Hollywood mover and shaker.

After getting locked up for domestic abuse in an alleged fight with her husband Jeffrey Marty, she filed legal documents asking for a public defender, saying she does not have enough money to hire a private lawyer, TMZ reports. But a judge wants proof that she’s as broke as she says, according to the celebrity news site. She faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge/

The actress also claimed that she was set up by her husband and his three kids, a 15, 14 and 10-year-old, who she said lied to police and painted her as the abuser.

She said she didn’t harm Marty who has scratches on his arm that caused cops to arrest Dash for allegedly being abusive. Dash also tried to use her movie star card and told the cops she was the actress from Clueless but that didn’t work in her favor and they still handcuffed and arrested her.

—Stacey Dash ARRESTED for domestic violence against husband, claims self-defense—

On Sunday, Dash was arrested by Florida police and seen on body camera footage handcuffed by authorities for a domestic violence call involving a physical altercation with Marty, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE.

Dash, however, is reportedly the one who initiated the 911 call to report abuse but police allegedly didn’t see any marks on her face and body at first look. Since they saw marks on Marty they arrested Dash instead, because she “pushed him and slapped his face,” which left “red scratch marks” on his left arm TMZ first reported.

“Stacey actually called the police because she was attacked by her husband. He choked her and she was defending herself,” said her manager, Sean P. Jackson. “When the police arrived, they couldn’t see any physical marks on her, but they did see them on him.”

Jackson said his client was acting in self-defense.