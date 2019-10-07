Even Tyler Perry’s staunchest critics may have to admit his remarkable success, but Beyoncé is amongst the voices of A-list celebs making it a point to applaud him for all he’s done.

This weekend during the opening of Perry’s new $250 million, 330-acre studio in Atlanta, Beyoncé dropped by the event in a glamorous Hollywood-inspired gold evening gown and was as impressed as everyone else.

“Happy Sunday,” Bey greeted in the Instagram caption accompanying pictures of her and husband Jay Z arriving to the festivities. “Congratulations to Tyler Perry on the opening of his studios. I could feel our ancestors’ presence…It makes me so proud, so full, I could not stop crying,” she continued. Thank you my Virgo brother for so much love and passion put into every detail. My prayer today is that you will take it all in. You inspire me to dream even bigger.”

The filmmaker built the studio on a former Army base called Fort McPherson, which is south of downtown Atlanta, after purchasing the land in 2015. It’s considered one of the largest production studios in the country with 12 sound stages, 40 buildings on-site that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and more than 200 acres of green space.

“I think it’s pivotal in everything that we’ve done, everything that we’re doing still, that we continue to try to motivate and inspire people,” Perry told The Associated Press on Saturday night as he greeted and shook hands with supporters which included Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Spike Lee, Cicely Tyson, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry, and Ava DuVernay among others.

“He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way,” Oprah Winfrey told The AP. “He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself. I remember when he was thinking about buying this place and I said ‘You’d be crazy not to take it.”

