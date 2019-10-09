An Arizona photographer faced death while filming on Facebook Live.

A man only identified as “CT” shared the moment he was confronted in a Phoenix Park and verbally assaulted by two men and a teen who called him a “n*gger” as he tried to take photos around 9 p.m.

The 33-year-old victim happened to be streaming live on Facebook around 9 p.m. when they approached and things quickly went left.

“My man, I told you you can’t say the n-word, you’re not Black,” CT said he told one of the men, according to Fox 10.

“I say what the [expletive] I want,” one of the suspects responded.

“No, you cannot.. not in front of me,” CT says, “Didn’t I tell you don’t say the n-word? Didn’t I say that?”

Police said CT was then shot nine times by Ricardo Mendoza-Sanchez and Angel Romero, both 18. The 17-year-old minor along with the suspects has not been named.

CT managed to muster up the strength to call the police and was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries to his shoulder, hip, arm, wrist, and legs but expects to recover, ABC 15 reports.

“I’m here because of the blessing of God. I’m here because I have a purpose on earth,” CT told the outlet.

The incident was all caught on live and helped to aid police in identifying the suspects

One suspect, Mendoza-Sanchez was arrested on September 17, while the other two Romero and the minor were arrested on September 25.

Romero reportedly tried to pull his gun out on cops as they sought to arrest him but they confiscated the weapon in time.

Romero faces felony charges of resisting arrest and misconduct involving weapons.

Mendoza-Sanchez and Romero were also charged with aggravated assault and street gang activity for reportedly being involved with a local gang.