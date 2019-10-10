Seattle Seahawks star, Tyler Lockett may be muscular, sexy and have lots of ladies screaming his name, but he says he’s still saving himself for marriage.

READ MORE: Boss moves: Russell Wilson pens deal with Seahawks becoming NFL’s highest paid

Lockett, 27, has his love on lockdown and admits in a new book of poems titled, Reflections, that he’s still a virgin, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“I have a girlfriend and she understands what I’m about and loves God as well. She’s cool with being able to wait until marriage. So, for me, as long as somebody understands what they’re getting into and respects it, that’s all that matters.”

You go boy!

Lockett said he hopes his book can inspire others.

“I never thought I would do a poetry book, to be honest. It really means a lot to me. I found out that the best way to be able to help somebody is to talk about yourself. One of the things I have in there in the introduction is if you talk about somebody else’s scars, they feel like they’re the victim and they feel like you’re coming at them. But if you talk about yourself and share your own scars, they’ll listen more and the conversation becomes more transparent.”

In the book, which is due out October 15, Lockett opens up about why he’s kept his virginity, and he says he and his girlfriend are on board to wait until marriage before taking part in the ultimate act of intimacy.

READ MORE: Washington, DC votes to change ‘Columbus Day’ to ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

Lockett even has the support of his teammate, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson who also waited until marriage to copulate with Ciara.

“I want to make sure everybody gets this book, it’s really, really powerful. I mean, this could be a best selling book.”

Lockett explains he hopes the book will “give readers an opportunity to reflect on their own lives as well.’’

We don’t see nothing wrong with waiting until it’s right!