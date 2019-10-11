An accused rapist who appeared on America’s Most Wanted and fled to Mexico, was captured and granted bond even though he has evaded capture and fled twice on two previous occasions.

On Thursday, prosecutors were dumbfounded after Corey Gaston was given a $250,000 cash bond despite the fact that he is a two-time fugitive who ran before when out on bond in a case involving the kidnapping and brutal rape of a 10-year-old girl.

“We requested that he be remanded to jail without bond in light of his history as a fugitive,” said Maria Miller, spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. “We don’t believe that that’s a sufficient bond given his history in the case, so we will be revisiting this issue.”

Gaston is accused of breaking into the bedroom window of a little girl in Detroit in 2007. He reportedly took her as she slept in her bed, drove her to a field and raped her. Gaston reportedly dropped his cellphone at the scene, which police traced back to him and made their arrest, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Gaston posted 10% of a $50,000 bond and fled the state. U.S. Marshals caught him in Georgia, returned him to Detroit and he was given a $200,000 bond by Judge Deborah Thomas. The suspect posted 10% of that bond and ran once again.

“They just let him run,” the victim’s mother told the Free Press back in a 2011 interview. “We were victimized, and we’re still being victimized. It’s a shame. And there’s nothing I can do about it. I don’t feel it’s right. Somewhere, somebody did something wrong.”

Gaston then remained on the run for 11 years until Mexican officials caught him Sept. 18, and released him to U.S. authorities.

On Thursday he was arraigned by Wayne County Circuit Judge Prentis Edwards who granted him bond, despite his history.

Prosecutors are fighting to keep Gaston contained and a hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday.