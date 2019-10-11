New Google Assistant, who dis?

Insecure star Issa Rae is the latest celebrity to lend her voice to be featured as a Google Assistant, after John Legend.

The comedian, writer, and actress doesn’t seem to be awkward carrying out her new role and seems at ease answering questions about anything from, “What do you think about Lawrence?” to “Can you beatbox”. Issa’s got the answers.

“I was in talks to do this last year and was just really intrigued, like, ‘What? They want my voice? Why?'” Rae told CNN. “Then, you know, I realized that I use Google Assistant frequently anyway and just thought about how cool it would be to do.”

Rae said the process to become a virtual assistant was a grueling one. She called the experience “a pretty intensive process” that required her to say various sentences “that did not make any sense” and “so many words that I have never ever pronounced before.”

“I’m just so used to reading them. So you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve never actually had to say this word out loud,'” she said. “It was unique. I’d never done anything like that before.”

Rae said while she was a little apprehensive about spitting so many countless hours of words on end to be a Google Assistant, Google assured her there were no worries because it was all in fun.

“I mean, you’re just always scared,” she said. “But, no, I was very much assured by the Google team that this was all in fun and several conversations were had to make me feel comfortable doing it.”

If you want to put Issa’s voice in action, you can just say “Hey Google, talk like Issa,” or go to your phone’s Assistant Settings and change it to Issa.

Also, according to a press release, here are some “Easter eggs” created for our enjoyment you can ask Issa! Have fun!

