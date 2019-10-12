Former Page Six host and NY Socialite Bevy Smith alleges that she was attacked and denied a ride by a New York City taxi driver after leaving a charity event in midtown Manhattan.

Smith, who is the host of BEVELATIONS on Sirius XM and who was also featured on Page Six TV, attempted to catch a ride in a taxi before being told to “get out” because he was “off duty.”

Speaking with Page Six, Smith detailed she was attempting to leave the Hotel Edison in Times Square. She saw riders exit the cab right before she got in and was met with yelling.

Smith suspected the driver was lying, believing him to be racist and began to record her encounter before he reached out and attempted to smack the phone out of her hand.

“I thought you weren’t working. You don’t want to take a black person, right?” Smith asks the driver in the posted video. “Now, you’re on video. Got you. I’m reporting you.”

“This man will deny me a ride home & he should know better because I KNOW he’s been discriminated against many times, yet he treats me in a way he wouldn’t want to be treated, a disgrace!,” Bevy shared on her Instagram.

Appearing on Good Day New York, Bevy Smith spoke with Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes, the latter of the two also detailed she had a similar experience.

Smith has filed a police report and a formal complaint to the Taxi & Limousine Commission.

The NYC TLC also responded to a Twitter exchange where Smith thanked Stokes and Scotto: “We’re talking with her now! Thank you so much for alerting us.

“Service refusals are illegal, and drivers can lose their license and/or face steep fines,” the NYC Commission offered as a potential resolution.