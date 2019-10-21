A judge in Texas heard arguments on Monday from the father of Atatiana Jefferson who petitioned and received approval from courts to halt his daughter’s funeral to be a part of the arrangements.

Jefferson was scheduled to be laid to rest on Saturday at The Potter’s House of Dallas, however, it was postponed by Dallas County Judge Brenda Hull Thompson after signing an order stating her dad, Marquis Jefferson, has the authority to arrange her funeral and burial.

The 28-year-old woman was killed by a Fort Worth police officer as she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew. Police responded to the home at the request of a neighbor who asked for a welfare check after noticing her door was open late at night.

CNN reports a temporary restraining order was filed by her father stating he would suffer from “immediate and irreparable injury” if his daughter was allowed to be buried without his input. Jefferson’s arrangements were being organized by her aunt at the time.

Bruce Carter, a spokesman for Marquis Jefferson, states the services are now planned for Thursday. He would go on to detail that the father has a positive relationship with his daughter’s mother and siblings, who have the surname Carr.

“The Carr family is invited. There is room for them. They are more than welcome. They’ll be respected. They’ll be treated with dignity, and that’s what should happen,” Carter said.

Aaron Dean, the former Forth Worth officer and one of the policemen to respond to the wellness check has been charged with murder.

As the two officers responded to the home near 2:30 a.m., Jefferson heard noises in the backyard, drawing a weapon and pointing it toward the window. The officers did not identify themselves as law enforcement.

Dean would yell “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” before firing through the window, killing Jefferson.

CBS Dallas-Fort Worth details a march in Fort Worth to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s visit to the city doubled as a protest of the shooting. On hand at the protest, Rev. Al Sharpton details Fort Worth should be prepared because “the battle is in; the fighters are coming.”

“We want the nation to know what’s going on in Fort Worth,” Sharpton said.

