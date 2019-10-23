Tuesday, RuPaul’s Drag Race fans got a special treat as it was announced that a new celebrity spin-off series will be debuting on VH1 in 2020.

Vanity Fair reports, this week, RuPaul (born RuPaul Andre Charles) confirmed the launch of Celebrity Drag Race while attending Vanity Fair’s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit in Beverly Hills.

The spin off is slated to debut next year with Drag Race alums coming on board as coaches to help the star studded cast with their dramatic transformations.

READ MORE: Finally! RuPaul will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” RuPaul said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

The all-stars already confirmed to take part in this new offering include: Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, and several others.

“We’ve done it again,” RuPaul told Vanity Fair panel host Whitney Cummings, joking that his team is already dreaming up even more spin-offs. “We have a laboratory figuring out other ways—Drag Race Junior, perhaps? Or how about Jailbreak Drag Race?”

The celebrity contestants competing for the title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar” have not yet been revealed but they will reportedly be vying for a cash prize awarded that will be donated to the charity of the winning celebrity’s choosing. They’ll also win bragging rights of being the first to wear that crown.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Silky Nutmeg Ganache reveals the REAL reason she’s a ‘registered Republican’