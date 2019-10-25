Yeezy fans anxiously anticipating the release of his Jesus is King album were left disappointed yet again at the stroke of midnight when the project didn’t drop as promised.

But then a miracle happened… Kanye West actually released his latest offering as planned on Friday morning (Oct. 25), just when folks thought he was going to fail to deliver — again.

Early Friday morning, West tweeted an explanation for the tardiness of Jesus Is King, PEOPLE reports.

“To my fans, thank you for being loyal & patient,” he wrote. “We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’ ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water.’ “

West, 42, went on to assure his fanbase that he and his team would not sleep “until this album is out,” he wrote.

Ye’s new album is a Christian-themed collection of songs that is accompanied by an IMAX film, both were previewed Wednesday at the L.A Forum. The album comes on the heels of the news that West will drop another album on Christmas Day, his Sunday Service-inspired Jesus Is Born, Billboard reports.

Yeezy’s pastor, Adam Tyson, told a Christian podcast, Apologia Studios, that the rapper was once ready to pull the plug from his rap career because it’s “the devil’s music.”

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said in the interview. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.’”

Tyson is the pastor of Placerita Bible Church in California and welcomed West to the church back in May.

“[Kanye] said, ‘About five weeks ago, I got radically saved,’” Tyson explained. “He just started telling me a little about his testimony.”

“I have now given my life to Jesus Christ and I work for God,” West said on Kimmel Thursday, before announcing plans to return to the show Friday night to perform songs off Jesus Is King.

Check out “Follow God” one of the track from Jesus Is King below.