Kanye West has been on a mission to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, having recently been saved. The rapper has also been on his own personal pilgrimage around the globe performing his hip-hop gospel during “Sunday Services.”

READMORE: ‘Sunday Service’ goes irie as Kanye West takes event to Jamaica

But Yeezy’s pastor, Adam Tyson, told a Christian podcast, Apologia Studios, that once upon a time, the rapper was ready to pull the plug from his rap career because it was “the devil’s music.”

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said in the interview. “I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’ I think he was already thinking about it a little bit, but I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.'”

Tyson is the pastor of Placerita Bible Church in California and welcomed West to the church back in May.

“[Kanye] said, ‘About five weeks ago, I got radically saved,'” Tyson explained. “He just started telling me a little about his testimony.”

READ MORE: Kanye West praises Republican Party for freeing slaves at Utah Sunday Service

Part of West’s confessions included his feeling about the secular music that made him the worldwide star he is.

“The guilt of sin brought him down low,” the pastor said. “He would say the devil basically brought him to a place where he just felt like he was in bondage to his sin. So he said, ‘I got delivered.’”

Although West is leading his life with a new vision that involves ministry, he was criticized on Friday when he brought his Sunday Service to Jamaica.

READ MORE: Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Howard University, warns crowd to avoid ‘slave nets’

“I don’t know [Kanye] as a Christian and someone who is being led by the Holy Spirit,” Pastor Stephen Blake of Acts of the Holy Spirit Ministries International told the Jamaica Star. “We have to examine the motive here.”

West and his 120-person choir held a show at the Emancipation Park in Kingston on Friday evening performing songs such as “Prince of Peace,” Damian Marley’s “Welcome to Jamrock” and “Jesus Walks,” during his two-hour show, Highsnobiety reports.

West is reportedly getting ready to roll out an album titled Jesus is King.