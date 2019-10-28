LeBron James and his family are among the many residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires rage through Northern and Central California.

The LA Lakers star tweeted early Monday morning that his family had been displaced due to the raging fires, which he described as “no joke.”

The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee for safety, CBS News reports. Nearly one million people are expected to lose power this week due to the fires.

James initially shared on Twitter that he was having a hard time securing lodging but he eventually solved the dilemma shortly after posting the tweet. He later thanked first responders for their efforts in combating the flames and assisting folks in need.

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

The fire has reportedly destroyed 96 structures and damaged 16 structures, and nearly 80,000 structures are threatened, according to officials.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a mandatory evacuation warning for an area west side of the 405 freeway in Los Angeles near the Getty Center museum, which was later expanded to include a portion of Pacific Palisades.

“We have an active and growing brush fire in the on the west side of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Blvd,” the LAPD said in an advisory. “For those living in this area, you must be prepared to evacuate from Mulholland down to Sunset and from the 405 to the PCH.”

A California congressman advised undocumented immigrants to not be afraid to seek out wildfire shelters, as the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that there will not be any “immigration enforcement activity” at shelters.

“Everyone seeking services or shelter from the immigrant community should do so with confidence that there will not be immigration enforcement activity,” Congressman Jared Huffman, a Democrat, told reporters Monday morning.