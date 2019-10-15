As angry protesters in Hong Kong burn LeBron James jerseys for criticizing Daryl Morey over his pro-democracy support, the prolific basketball player has apologized, hoping to clear up his comments.

On Monday, James entered the fray by taking aim at Houston Rockets General Manager Morey. Morey is currently in hot water for throwing support behind Hong Kong, referencing their civil fight for independence and self-governance. James took issue with Morey’s support on social media for protestors who are engaged in an ongoing series of anti-government demonstrations, CBS News reported.

Morey posted a tweeted which read: “Fight for freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

That quote not only angered China but put a strain on the financial relationship between the country and the NBA. As a result, the Chinese government has been canceling NBA players’ events and media appearances in retaliation.

Even though silence is golden, James offered up his opinion and called Morey “misinformed” or “not really educated” when spoke on the issue.

“I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand,” James said. “So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but emotionally, physically, spiritually … Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negative because of that too.”

But that didn’t help matters, and just added gasoline on the firestorm that was already burning between China and the U.S.

The basketball star took to Twitter to try to clear the air writing: “I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance.”

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

Some 200 people were seen at the Southorn Playground in Hong Kong celebrating Morey for his stance while speaking ill of James and burning his Los Angeles Lakers jerseys.