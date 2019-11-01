Donna Brazile wants some respect.

During a Fox News segment on Thursday, Brazile urged the show’s anchor, Harris Faulkner, to show her “just a little bit of respect” during a tense moment when the two discussed the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The veteran Democratic political strategist is currently a contributor to the right-leaning network.

Faulkner asked Brazile about Republican complaints that Democrats are singularly focused on impeachment to the detriment of more important issues, according to The Daily Beast.

“We just had Stephanie Grisham, White House press secretary, talking about other things that need attention,” Faulkner said, referring to an interview she conducted with Grisham. “USMCA. I hear Democrats say, ‘We can walk and chew gum at the same time.’ We are going to actually have to see them do this. There are like 20 days left for Congress until the end of the year, between 16 and 20 days—working days to get things done.”

Brazile said she lives in D.C. and knows that the city and Congress are functioning just fine, which made Faulkner ask why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that things “could all fall apart with impeachment” because the government could shut down on Nov. 21.

“In his estimation, which is quite incendiary—and I haven’t seen this based on fact—the president could shut down the government to stop impeachment,” the Fox anchor said.

“How irresponsible would that be?” Brazile fired back.

“Oh, you don’t have any proof that that would even happen,” Faulkner responded, cutting Brazile off. “And Schumer’s throwing gasoline out there!”

“Harris, can you give me just a little bit of respect?” Brazile asked, which made Faulkner respond: “Go ahead, I respect you. You know I do.”

The former interim Democratic National Committee chair said she also “extremely” respected Faulkner, and had in fact even changed her travel plans in order to squeeze in the interview.