In a few months, rapper and producer Dr. Dre will see his impressive body of work in hip-hop recognized ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards.

According to Billboard, on January 22nd, the legendary producer will receive a tribute from the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy at Village Studios in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to take place just four days before the Grammys happen at the Staples Center on the 26th.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, The Game hit the studio to honor Nipsey Hussle

Dre (born Andre Young) first entered the industry 30 years ago as a co-founding member of N.W.A., where he produced some of the group’s iconic 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

Throughout his career, Dre has won six Grammys, — three of which he took home as a producer or engineer — and worked with artists ranging from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, to The Game, and Anderson.Paak.

In 2008, he ventured into entrepreneurship with Jimmy Iovine and the duo first launched Beats Electronics and then later Beats Music. The latter eventually became known as Apple Music after the tech giant acquired Beats for a whopping $3 billion in 2014.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre praises daughter for getting into USC on her own

In 2019, Forbes reported the 54-year old has a net worth of over $800 million, making him the second wealthiest hip-hop artist in the world right behind JAY-Z who is now worth $1 billion.

“I always loved the way music made me feel,” he previously told the Grammys. “I did sports at school, but when I got home, it was just music.”