This upcoming Valentine’s Day it looks like audiences have a date with Insecure creator Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, now that the trailer for their new romantic drama The Photograph has dropped.

On Friday, Shadow and Act reported that Universal had released the trailer for the film written and directed by Stella Meghie and produced by Will Packer.

The official description explains, “When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).”

In addition to Rae and Stanfield, the drama also stars Chante Adams, Y’lan Noel, Chelsea Peretti, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Lil Rel Howery.

Packer, who produced both films in the popular Think Like A Man franchise, is no stranger to turning romance into box office success and wasted no time sharing the clip with his followers.

“I can FINALLY give you guys a glimpse of the new movie we’ve been working on!” he announced to his over 700K followers on Instagram. “This Valentines Day will be something special. Swipe for a sneak peek. Full trailer online now!”