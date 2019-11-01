This year conservative commentator Tomi Lahren got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as someone who she considers terrifying: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Fox Nation host insists the costume makes sense because the freshman lawmaker is “the thing that scares her most.”

To look like the New York congresswoman, Lahren slapped on a brown wig and large dark-rimmed glasses. To complete the look she clutched a purple binder with the words ‘Green New Deal’ emblazoned on the front, along with a copy of The Communist Manifesto.

Lahren, 27, has built her career on trolling progressives, particularly Black and Brown celebrities like Colin Kaepernick, Beyonce and Jay Z. This time she took aim at AOC, of whom she has long been a critic as well.

Thursday, she posted a selfie on Instagram of herself in the outfit and used her caption to take shots at Ocasio-Cortez who she describes as the “Democratic Dimwit Darling.”

The caption was accompanied by the hashtag #Socialism Kills and #TeamTomi.

Earlier this year Lahren received some backlash for claiming AOC — who is the youngest woman to ever be elected to Congress — is only successful on social media but not “in real life.”

“There’s a difference between being successful on Twitter and social media like Ocasio-Cortez and being relatable on social media platforms and actually being successful in real life,” the vocal Trump supporter declared on Fox and Friends back in January.

