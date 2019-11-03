Rapper and TV mogul, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is taking a dive into politics.

50 Cent was seen on Capitol Hill Wednesday meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other lawmakers to advocate for diversity and representation in the entertainment business, according to The Hill.

The 44 -year-old, tweeted a photo of himself and Pelosi in the Capitol with the caption, “My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi – Big Changes Coming”.

My #1 Lady Nancy Pelosi – Big Changes Coming pic.twitter.com/ewCRiQjy1C — 50cent (@50cent) October 30, 2019

Not only was 50 Cent in Washington to advocate for diversity in entertainment, but also to advocate for the Starz network, which airs his hit TV series Power. His goal was to help the network to stay with cable company Comcast Xfinity.

READ MORE: Beyoncé requests ‘normal people’ for London video shoot

This aspect of the visit should come as no surprise as 50 Cent has publicly expressed his dislike for Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts, about his handling of the Starz network.

“This is the guy fu**ing up (Power) over at @Comcast for no reason Brian Roberts, mother fu**er look like he been pushed around his whole life. He need to chill out, go to a golf course or sit his a** down some where,” 50 Cent posted to Instagram last week.

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), also tweeted a photo with 50 cent and co-star Naturi Naughton from Power, applauding their representation on TV and need for diversity everywhere.

Hate it or love it, shows like #Power matter b/c #RepresentationMatters. It is important that we see people who look like us in government AND on the big screen. Thank you @50Cent, @naturinaughton, & @STARZ for coming to speak w/ me about the importance of diverse programming. pic.twitter.com/hB4DO3nuI9 — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) October 30, 2019

50 Cent also met with Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) to discuss he importance of producing and promoting diverse programming, according to Fox News.

Sat down with @50cent and @naturinaughton today to discuss diversity and representation in the entertainment industry. As a fan of @Power_STARZ, I was shocked to find out that….. pic.twitter.com/4cZNOjqfDv — Rep. Tony Cárdenas (@RepCardenas) October 30, 2019

In July, at the Television Critics Association Press Tour 50 Cent alleged that Power had been over looked by the Emmys because of the predominantly Black cast on the show.

“I like to say it’s racial. That’s the easy way to get out of things. People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people,” he said at the Television Critics Association Press Tour.

The Power midseason finale airs on Sunday night and will return in January with five final episodes, ending the shows six season run with Starz.