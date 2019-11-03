Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, payed an unexpected visit to a women’s organization dedicated to helping women overcome poverty, homelessness, violence and/or criminal activity to show her support.

Markle visited the new location of the Luminary Bakery in East London for their grand opening. The bakery is a business that helps women from vulnerable circumstances. The organization specializes in providing these women with new opportunities, job skills and confidence to succeed, according to PEOPLE.

Markle has publicly shared her love for cooking, so it came as no surprise to see the royal with an apron on while at the bakery. She helped bake treats, including a three-tiered cake with strawberries, and also made the honorary first cut of the cake to toast the event.

The new mom also took this time to workshop with the women that were present. She reminded the women that great things do take time. While speaking to a domestic violence victim, Tanya, that was stabbed multiple times by her violent ex-partner, she said, “But we aren’t mechanical objects that need to be fixed. You’re a wounded creature that needs to be healed and that takes time.”

“I find that when you strip all the layers away, as people, and especially as women, we can find deep connection with each other, and a shared understanding,” Meghan told Bryony Gordon, of The Telegraph.

“Our lives may be different, our backgrounds, our experiences, all varied, but I find that in these moments of connection it becomes abundantly clear that our hopes, our fears, our insecurities, the things that make us tick…. well, those are very much the same,” she added. “And there’s comfort in that.”

The bakery was founded in 2014 by Alice Williams, Sarah Harrison and Abigail Mifsud. Their goal was to empower women who have been the victims of violence, sex trafficking, been in the prison system or homeless, by teaching them how to bake. The bakery also offers education on food hygiene, money management and computer literacy, allowing many of the women to work at the bakery when they complete the program. To date, the bakery has served over 50 women.