Kim Kardashian-West is known for going all out with her personal Halloween costumes from a convincing Cher look alike to imitating the late R&B singer Aaliyah.

But this year she went a little a little scarier than normal with her family. For the first theme of the weekend- yes, there were three different looks. In this version, they all dressed up as… WORMS!

Kim debuted costumes on Saturday via Instagram, with her husband, rapper Kanye West and their four children, daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3½, 21-month-old Chicago, and 5-month-old son Psalm. The photo’s caption reads “West Worms 🐛 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛,” a play on words with the family’s last name, PEOPLE reported.

The West family’s costumes consisted of life-like insect body parts, including bug-eye goggles, long tails, and flourescent arms and claws, making the outfits look other wordly. Kim also shared some behind the scenes footage of the “West Worms” photoshoot, including possibly the scariest costume of them all worn by husband, Kanye West.

His mask was huge and came with little tongues that moved around. These costumes were well thought through and very detailed. One of Kim’s photo caption reads, “A bugs life! 🐛🦟🐜 My costume glowed Kanye’s costume moved and was all animatronics.”

In the second set-up, the crew dressed up as the iconic Flintstone family. In the video, Kanye can be seen with his mask off, reassuring their youngest daughter that it was her dad under the mask. The beauty mogul told her followers on Instagram earlier this week that her youngest daughter, Chicago, was terrified of her father dressing up as Dino in their “Flinstones” themed photoshoot and actually had to be photoshopped into the photo.

Older siblings Saint and North dressed as Fred and Wilma Flintstone, while their little sister Chicago wore a red wig with a faux bone as their daughter, Pebbles, according to PEOPLE.

Kim posed at Betty Rubble, with 5-month-old son, Psalm was dressed as Bamm-Bamm.

On Sunday, Kim posted the families third look for Halloween as Kanye and their three youngest children dressed up as characters from the movie “Sing”. Saint can be seen with a bunny mask in his hand, sporting a leather jacket, posed as Johnny and Kanye dressed as Johnny’s dad. Psalm is Johnny’s brother and Chicago is Ash.

Kardashian-West pokes fun at her husband’s costume being so big he almost didn’t fit in the car. “Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car 🚙 😂,” she said.