Apple TV+ is ready to unveil its film The Banker at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

The film stars Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Nia Long, and Jessie T. Usher among others and is based on real events surrounding Black businessmen in the 1950s.

Peep the official description:

Based on a true story, The Banker centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream of homeownership. Along with Garret’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire–while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.

Anthony Mackie and Nnamdi Asomugha are executive producers on the project.

The Banker will be released in select theaters on December 6 and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ in January.

Check out the trailer: