Comedian Lil Rel Howery is asking a court to grant him sole custody of his 2-year-old son, citing distrust of his baby mama after she allegedly tried to scam him out of money.

Howery, best known for his role as Robert Carmichael on The Carmichael Show and his role in Get Out, accuses LeChez Davis of running game on him and her husband, reportedly telling each of them that they are the father of the boy and accepting financial support from Howery. TMZ reports it has obtained court documents where Howery spells out that Davis told him the child was his, that she had given the boy his last name, and had divorced her husband.

Instead, Howery said he learned that Davis is still married to her husband and that she had put her husband’s last name on the boy’s birth certificate. This story reportedly unfolded after Howery said he posted a picture of the boy to his Instagram page and someone contacted him to let him know Davis’ husband was really the boy’s father.

This caused Howery to get a paternity test, which proved the comedian and actor is the biological father of the boy, according to Complex.

Now Rel is hoping a judge will side with him, granting him sole custody of the boy and allowing him to move from Illinois, where he currently lives with his mother, to California to live with him.

The court action was necessary, Rel said in court documents, to keep Davis from using the toddler in another “nefarious scheme replete with concealment, misrepresentations, and deception in an attempt to defraud,” TMZ reports the document read.

The judge has yet to make a decision.

For the sake of the baby, we hope this situation can be resolved quickly and amicably on both sides.