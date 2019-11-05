“Keeping it on the low” is apparently something actor Anthony Mackie is skilled at.

For more than two years now, Mackie has been apart from his wife Sheletta Chapital, who he separated from in 2017 and divorced last year with virtually no media buzz, according to TMZ. The two reportedly split amicably, the website’s sources say.

It appears the couple has kept their relationship in stealth mode since the very beginning. Mackie, 41, told Queen Latifah that he and Chapital had been “dating off and on” since they were just kids.

READ MORE: Anthony Mackie on Selma’s Oscar snub: ‘People are just tired of being bombarded with race right now’

But in late 2014, the childhood sweethearts married in a secret ceremony in the Dominican Republic in front of an estimated 150 guests, according to Page Six, which broke the news at the time. The nuptials took place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana.

The former couple share joint custody of four children, TMZ reported.

Mackie has been helping to light the box office up with his work in the Avengers franchise. Earlier this year, he reportedly arrived solo at the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere, which in retrospect may have offered a clue as to his relationship status since he and Chapital routinely appeared together for movie red carpet events.

Mackie has an upcoming role in the film The Banker, the story of businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream of homeownership. The film will be released in select theaters on December 6 and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ in January.

FIRST LOOK: Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nia Long star in ‘The Banker’

Also recently, Mackie began filming a new series related to the successful Marvel film franchise, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in Atlanta, one of several new shows to be featured on the new Disney+ streaming service. Actors Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell join Mackie in the series. Stan will reprise his rold as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Mackie will return as Sam Wilson/Falcon. VanCamp also returns as Sharon Carter and Russell will play new Avenger U.S. Agent /John Walker.

Fans can start streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 12. The series is expected to launch in 2020.