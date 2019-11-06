Episodes from the hit 70’s sitcoms Good Times and All in the Family will soon light up our television sets, as they will be the next throwback series to be featured on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience December special.

In the special, ABC will recreate episodes from the classic shows just as they did earlier in the year with The Jeffersons and All in the Family, according to Variety. The second live special will air on Dec. 18.

READ MORE: Ann Coulter reportedly dating & ‘Good Times’ star Jimmie Walker

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, told Variety. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories – and now with Good Times as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”

The first time running the special proved to be successful. The program received a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 age range and 14.3 million viewers in the Live+35 ratings. It also collected an Emmy for Best Live Variety Special, Variety reported.

In the first special, Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes scored big laughs as George and Louise Jefferson and Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei nailed their roles as Archie and Edith Bunker.

Now we can’t way to see who will be cast in the new roles. ABC is expected to announce castings soon.

All in the Family and Good Times are timeless classics, first enjoyed decades ago. All in the Family was the brainchild of Norman Lear and executive produced by Bud Yorkin and Mike Evans and Eric Monte created Good Times and the show was developed by Lear, according to Variety.

READ MORE: Black ‘Bachelor’ contestant says ABC network could use more diversity

We were thrilled last August when ABC announced that two more of the live specials would take place – one in the winter and another next spring.

The recreated episodes from All in the Family and Good Times are being produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television, Variety reported.