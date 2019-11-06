These have got to be the costliest VIP passes in history.

Jay-Z sent Rolex watches, valued at $40,000, and Armand de Brignac champagne to a number of people as guest passes to gain entry to one of his upcoming events. Two of those people – Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz – took to Instagram Stories to show off the bling. The posts will disappear soon, but Complex made sure to get screenshots.

“Hov sent these as VIP passes,” Meek wrote,“SMH this rich shit getting out of control lol … I’m not joking lol.”

And Swizz uploaded a photo of his watch beside a bottle of the Armand champagne, Jay-Z’s brand that is also known as “Ace of Spades.”

“Levels. Hov is on another level with the invite game,” Swizz captioned his IG story. “It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.”

We’re wondering what happened to the laminated VIP passes you wear around your neck. Clearly, Jay’s levels required new bezels.

Complex quotes a source that told the outlet the Rollies were sent out as VIP passes for Hov’s inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. The black-tie event will be held Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and will feature an invitation-only blackjack tournament with a $100,000 buy-in and a prize jackpot of $500,000. Alicia Keys will also perform live in concert during the gala, Comcast reported.

Proceeds from the event go to the foundation’s core mission to provide low-income students with college scholarships, study abroad opportunities and more. Jay started the foundation in 2003 with his mother, Gloria Carter.

In a statement announcing the gala, Jay-Z said: “Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family. I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”

We’ll be on the lookout to see when Jay’s generosity will hit our mailbox. Can we get some Rollie love?