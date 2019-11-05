This week Drake gave fans an incredibly rare glimpse of his 2-year-old son Adonis on social media.

The rapper, who still has yet to share a full photo of his firstborn, took to social media to post a photo of his son’s leg. And the toddler can be seen wearing an adorable sock that reads, “I Love Daddy.”

Recently, Drizzy threw a big bash for Adonis’ birthday at his new mansion in Toronto, and most notable on the guest list was the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux, who shared photos from the celebration.

Last month, Brussaux kicked off their son’s birthday month by putting up an Instagram story photo of her posing in front of the mirror in a sleek black dress, showing off her baby bump.

“Today, it’s been 2 years I was having 50-sec contractions every 3 min for 24 hours man…all worth it,” reads the caption. “Only a handful of weeks left, over 200lbs. Looks like I’m carrying twins, but I swear I’m not.”

Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, less than two weeks before his father who will also be celebrating a birthday on the 24th.

On the song “March 14“, Drake alludes to this birthday coincidence, rapping “October baby for irony sake, of course,/ I got this 11 tatted for somebody, now it’s yours / And believe me, I can’t wait to get a hundred more.” The middle bar referring to Adonis being “October’s own” just like his dad.

Per TMZ, the rapper has made sure both Adonis and his mother Brussaux, who was widely reported as being a former porn star, are financially provided for despite the fact that she reportedly got pregnant from a one night stand.

She is now an artist who lives in Europe and seemingly spends her time taking care of her child and painting portraits of celebrities like, Angelina Jolie, Angela Bassett, Amy Winehouse, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Obama, and Beyoncé.

