Singer, songwriter Trey Songz faces a $10 million dollar lawsuit for alleged sexual assault of an unnamed woman.

According to reports, Tremaine “Trey Songz” Neverson is being sued by Jane Doe, as stated in official court documents obtained by The Blast. The alleged victim, who is from Georgia, alleges that the assault took place on New Year’s Day, back in 2018, when the R&B crooner reportedly invited Doe to Miami’s E11even night club, following a New Year’s Eve celebration at Hip Hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ Miami home. According to Doe, it would be Songz’ VIP section at E11even where the assault later took place.

READ MORE:Trey Songz arrested after alleged assault, claims he’s being falsely accused

The lawsuit states, “[Songz] sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission.”

The claim continued, “Neverson intentionally created an offer of bodily injury to Plaintiff by force under circumstances that created a well-founded fear of imminent peril in Plaintiff and Neverson had the present ability to effectuate his attempts to produce bodily injury towards Plaintiff when he reached under her skirt and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina.”

Further into the statement, Doe goes on to claim she was not the only female victim to Songz’s assault. The document later details another woman confided in Doe that Songz placed his hands down her pants as well. The second victim, also unnamed, also alleged that Songz forcefully touched her buttocks without consent.

Songz alleged attack has led Jane Doe to seek more than $10 million from the artist, the result of which includes damages as the result of the assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.