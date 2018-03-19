Singer Trey Songz is denying that he brutalized a woman, causing her severe injury last February, but turned himself in to face domestic violence charges.

Monday, E! News confirmed Songz was booked for a felony after being accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star Weekend.

His accuser hired civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom and was later granted a temporary restraining order against him. The alleged victim said that Songz went into a jealous rage after seeing her talking to another man, according to TMZ. Also, she accused him of beating her into a concussion and causing her to be hospitalized.

READ MORE: Comedian Hanniball Buress get shut down on stage for rape jokes

“I represent the credible, bruised woman accusing Trey Songz of beating her, and more, last weekend in the Hollywood Hills,” Bloom said in a statement released to Us Weekly in February. “She alleges that she was hit multiple times in front of people who did not try to stop him. She has gone to the hospital and the police. Now it’s time for justice. There is no excuse for violence against women.”

“In every case, it’s important that witnesses step up and tell the truth,”Bloom added. “Especially when a wealthy, powerful person is accused of misconduct. If anyone has information about this case, please contact us.”

TMZ says Songz turned himself in to the LAPD alongside his attorney Shawn Holley. He released early Monday after posting $50,000 bond.

The arrest is not the first for Songz. In 2016, he was arrested and charged for punching a police officer after a Detroit concert after venue officials shut off his microphone, according to Billboard.

READ MORE: Michigan girl found dead before she was to testify against accused rapist

Before turning himself in Songz left a message to fans on his Twitter account.