Cardi B took to Twitter to announce she’s filing for Nigerian citizenship after President Donald Trump launched an air strike that killed Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani. Turns out Nigeria couldn’t be happier at the prospect.

Deuces, America!

On Saturday, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar took to Twitter to say that Trump is putting Americans in harm’s way before joking that she is leaving for Nigeria, and bringing her crew along with her. Cardi went on Twitter in part to address the memes that have been widely circulated about WWIII after the deadly airstrike, in which Iran has promised revenge.

READ MORE: Black actors got absolutely NO LOVE at the Golden Globes

“Naaaaa these memes are f—in 😅😅😩but shit ain’t no joke!” Cardi posted. “Specially being from New York. It’s sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

Immediately, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of Nigeria’s diaspora commission, responded with open arms. “@iamcardib As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience,” Dabiri-Erewa wrote.

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari, also weighed in that the move will once and for all settle the Nigeria vs. Ghana rivalry. “Nigeria vs Ghana, case closed,” he tweeted.

READ MORE: A$AP Rocky tries once again to clarify his comments on Black Lives Matter

Nigeria vs Ghana, case closed. 🇳🇬🙌🏼 https://t.co/0Ri9H7Jtur — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 3, 2020

Cardi visited Nigeria in December to perform at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos. While there, she donated cases of diapers, bottled water, and feminine hygiene products to an orphanage and made in rain naira at a strip club. She also performed in Ghana. The visit marked her first time in Africa.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper will also be performing in late January at the Vewtopia Music Festival in Miami.