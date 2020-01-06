This year’s Golden Globes were pretty disappointing before Sunday night’s event began and it went downhill from there.

Despite the fact that Ava DuVernay and her masterpiece When They See Us was shut out of the nominations, we decided it was worth it to tune in and root for a few of our faves including Billy Porter and Eddie Murphy.

When They See Us’ got no respect from the 2020 Golden Globes

Boy were we WRONG.

The night was a total bust when it came to honoring Black talent. Every single melanated nominee went home empty-handed, including Beyonce, who snuck in about an hour after the show began and still managed to be the night’s most exciting surprise.

She was nominated for Best Original Song for The Lion King’s ‘Spirit” but lost to “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman.

PHOTOS: Kerry Washington, Eddie Murphy, Billy Porter and more SHINE at the Golden Globes

Renee Zellweger nabbed the award for Best Actress – Drama for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy, leaving Cynthia Erivo and her nod for Harriet in the dust.

Dolemite Is My Name was nominated for Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy, but lost to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Eddie Murphy was nominated for Best Actor- Musical or Comedy for his leading role in the film, but was edged out by Aaron Egerton for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman.

Billy Porter was in the running for Best Actor in a TV Series- Drama, for his mesmerizing work in POSE but lost the win to Succession star Brian Cox. I mean, Succession IS pretty dope but still…not one trophy? None? Zero?