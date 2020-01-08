Rob Kardashian is said to have filed new court documents seeking primary custody of his three-year-old daughter, Dream with ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

Kardashian, 32, alleges in the documents that Chyna, 31, drinks $600 worth of alcohol a day and parties all the time in her home while Dream is there, according to TMZ. Kardashian also alleges that Blac Chyna, whose birth name is Angela Renée White, “snorts cocaine” and is “out of control,” reports PEOPLE magazine.

Further, Kardashian accuses Chyna of being violent, and lists one alleged incident when he says she threw “sharp objects” at her hairstylist.

He adds that the behavior has impacted Dream, who, according to Kardashian, now curses and is violent with other kids. Sister Khloe Kardashian has also reportedly weighed in, adding a statement in the court documents backing up her brother saying that Dream has indeed become “decidedly more aggressive” and says she doesn’t want to go home to Chyna after visits.

Blac Chyna has yet to publicly respond to any of these allegations and theGrio has not reviewed the court documents in question.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna opens up about the past hurt she’s caused and vows to do better

Rob Kardashian, however, is hoping a judge will reduce Chyna’s time with Dream to just weekends with a nanny present, according to the documents obtained by TMZ.

This sudden turn of events comes just months after Rob and Chyna said they were on good terms and effectively co-parenting Dream.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” Chyna told Entertainment Tonight last year. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”

READ MORE: Cops called to break up fight between Blac Chyna and new boyfriend during Hawaiian vacay

And Kardashian posted a tweet last February that said the former couple was finally on good terms. “Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” he wrote.

In September 2017, the former couple agreed to a joint custody agreement.

However, things seem to turn bad again last June, after Chyna accused Kardashian of trying to block her from allowing Dream to appear on her show, The Real Blac Chyna. In a social media post, Chyna claimed that Kardashian and his lawyer Marty Singer told her in a letter that Dream could not appear on The Real Blac Chyna without Ron’s consent, according to TMZ.