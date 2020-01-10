While the chatter continues about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal roles, Andy Cohen has wasted no time seizing the opportunity to make the Duchess of Sussex an offer he hopes she won’t be able to turn down.

According to PEOPLE, Cohen, the executive producer of Bravo’s wildly successful ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, has extended an offer to Markle to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Commenting on the official announcement posted on the royal couple’s Instagram account, Cohen wrote, “Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH !!!”

To show that Bravo was also supportive of the idea, under the Comments by Celebs’ post about Cohen’s offer, the network’s official Instagram account also commented, “Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I’m the crown jewel.”

Meghan’s already back in Canada

Friday it was confirmed that Markle had already returned to Canada to be with her son Archie as Prince Harry stayed behind in the UK to continue having discussions about the future of their role with the royal family. The former actress is American but has longstanding ties to Canada, having lived in Toronto while filming the TV show “Suits.”

The couple announced earlier this week that moving forward they will be splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II; his father, Prince Charles and his brother, Prince William reportedly only had a 10-minute warning before the suprise official statement was sent out to royal correspondents and posted on the Royal Sussex Instagram account. Then Meghan flew to Canada just hours later on Wednesday evening.

“It is not the pitch we wanted to be playing on,” a royal source said, “but it is the pitch we are currently on and we have to deal with that reality.”

Meghan and Harry had just spent the last six weeks in Canada on an ‘extended family break’ from royal duties and left baby Archie behind with a nanny and her close friends. Now she has been reunited with her son as she awaits her husband’s arrival.

Harry, 35, is Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth in line to the British throne, behind his father, older brother William and his brother’s three children. The former British Army officer is one of the royal family’s most popular members and has spent his entire life in the public eye.

Before marrying the prince in a wedding watched around the world in 2018, Markle, 38, was a star of the TV legal drama “Suits.” The couple’s son Archie was born in May 2019.

It still remains unclear if her mother, Doria Ragland will be joining the young family as well in their new lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.