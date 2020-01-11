2020 is your year, right? Maybe that first full week of work threw you off a bit from your grand scheme of gym classes, meditation, organizing and such. We get it. Life happens. Just because you might have had a rocky start to your New Year’s resolutions doesn’t mean you can’t still work towards being your best self. You missed some journaling and workouts? Okay! Every day is a new day to start over and try again. Below we have some tools and resources for you to get to the you that you want and deserve.



She Did That



Renae Bluitt (the powerhouse behind the In Her Shoes brand), has a documentary about Black women entrepreneurs that is sure to get you amped about shaping your own financial future. You don’t have to be a woman to be inspired by the gems dropped by the likes of Lisa Price (Carol’s Daughter founder), Luvvie Ajayi (I’m Judging You author), Melissa Butler (Lip Bar founder) and other dynamic creatives. The best part? You don’t even have to leave home to get into this goodness. If you don’t feel like heading to Target to snag a copy, you can go to Amazon or iTunes to give it a whirl.

Eternal Sunshine





Everybody needs a little woo-sah in their lives. Between work, family, friends, and everyday life stuff, you have to get in some slow, focused time on yourself, even if it’s just a few minutes a day. That’s where Eternal Sunshine comes into the picture. This handy dandy app offers a plethora of ways to center and calm yourself. There are daily mantras, guided meditations, mindfulness rituals, book suggestions and more. Plus, it’s free!



Vibrate Higher Daily

Want to level up your spiritual life? Got you. Spiritual writer and wellness educator Lalah Delia is giving us all the feels with her new book Vibrate Higher Daily: Live Your Power. It’s full of affirmations, meditations, and just general “here’s how to get your ish together” type content. Delia is out here dropping knowledge like “What’s for you won’t take away from your healing or success journey.” Give us a word! It’s a whole mood. You can catch Delia on Instagram too. The book is on shelves now, so what are you waiting on?

The DynaSmiles





Soooo, about that planner and all those goals and to-do lists you were gonna set. Yep. Kicking it off right on January 1 might not have exactly worked out for you, but don’t fret! It’s never too late to get on the good foot. And guess what? There are Black business owners holding it down for you. The DynaSmiles has a range of planners and other paper products to suit your needs and they all feature beautiful Black faces. The planner includes goals, budgeting, color-coded tabs, and all the bells and whistles. Just because you fumbled out the gate doesn’t mean you can’t recover. Get to it!



Therapy for Black Girls

Founded by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Therapy for Black Girls is exactly what it sounds like. Often times, Black folks who seek therapy lament the fact of how hard it is to find a therapist who truly understands them. Therapy for Black Girls takes care of that. The site offers a therapist directory and access to an online community and podcast. The Instagram account serves up daily affirmations, exercises, and thought-provoking questions. And if you’re not a Black woman, surely you know some. Sharing is caring.