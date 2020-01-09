There are few things many people universally regret in life, and bad money habits are surely at the top of the list. Here’s the problem: Managing your personal cash flow is treated with a one-size-fits-all approach—emergency fund, retirement fund, no debt, etc.…but in reality, we know that maximizing your money just isn’t that simple.

There are many different variables that can impact your finances. People earn vastly different salaries; have varied financial responsibilities and differing amounts of debt. Perhaps the most trying issue to unwrap is our often complex relationships with money itself. Still, at the beginning of the year, folks tend to make repeat resolutions around personal finances. Declarations like, I vow to save more this year and pay off all of my debt, typically is all talk and little result.

The intention is commendable, but there’s a reason U.S. News & World Report found that about 80 percent of Americans don’t keep their top of the year resolutions because they focus on goals and not habits. Change often requires introspection around how you will achieve what you want—not just the end goal.

If you’re ready to make some real money moves in 2020, start following these six cash collecting financial tips in January that will take you all the way to the bank.