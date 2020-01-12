Kevin Hart is bringing Night School back to a screen near you, but this time directly into your home.

The Philadelphia native has signed on to be the executive producer of a new NBC comedy show that is based on the hit 2018 movie Night School that he wrote, produced, and starred in with actress Tiffany Haddish. The Universal Studios film Night School opened in September 2018. It opened at the box office with $27 million and grossed 103 million in total.

The pilot, hailing from Universal TV, will be very similar to the film. The series will follow a group of adults in night school prepping to take the GED. Although the group of students are very different, they find commonalities and similar life experiences in and out of the classroom that bring them together, Hollywood Reporter said.

Writer and Producer Chris Moynihan of NBC’s Marlon is writing for the comedy and will also will executive produce with Hart alongside Will Packer, Sheila Ducksworth and Malcolm D. Lee. Packer produced the 2018 film and Lee directed.

The Universal TV pilot project will also be produced by Hart’s Heartbeat Productions, Will Packer Media and Moynihan’s Bicycle Path Productions.

The writers, producers and directors of the pilot aren’t rookies in Hollywood. Packer and Hart have produced several projects prior to this. Packer, whose had a long working relationship with Universal has also produced Girls Trip and Little, in addition to Night School.

Hart recently produced and hosted FXX’s upcoming comedy Dave and CBS’ game show TKO: Total Knock Out and also his own Netflix docuseries Don’t F**k This Up. The new series will continue his hectic schedule and career that was temporarily in jeopardy.

In September, TheGrio reported Hart getting into an almost fatal car crash in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that steered off the road and down into an embankment in California. Hart suffered several spinal injuries during the crash but has recovered since this then.