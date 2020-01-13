Congrats are in store for R&B singer Keke Wyatt!

Wyatt, 37, and her husband Zackariah Darring welcomed a 7lb 1 ounce baby boy, whom they named Ke’Riah Darring, according to a post added to Wyatt’s Instagram on Sunday. Their newborn son is their first child together, although Wyatt has nine other children by two previous marriages. If you do the math correctly, yes that means she is a mother of 10 children.

“He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood,” Wyatt wrote in the post.

Several of Wyatt’s friends and IG followers – from Trina Braxton to Gospel artist Kurt Carr – congratulated her in the comments.

“Aww wook at him!! Congratulations,” added Syleena Johnson.

READ MORE: Chris Brown and Ammika Harris reportedly welcome a baby boy

In the post, Wyatt included a newborn photo of Ke’Riah as well as a nude mirror reflection selfie of her baby bump before she gave birth.

In October, Wyatt announced she was pregnant on Instagram in several maternity photos, one of which shows her lying in a bathtub filled with red rose petals.

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!” Wyatt posted at the time “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family.

In the photo caption, Wyatt told her followers to stay tuned to learn the release date information on a new YouTube series she is putting out about her life called The Keke Show.

“You will see me balancing wife, mommy, and artist!!! Trust me … it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars,” the star wrote.

Wyatt and Darring met and married in 2019, after she divorced former husband, Michael Ford. Wyatt shares nine of her children with Ford, although one was actually fathered by her first husband Rahmat Morton, reports Yahoo.

READ MORE: Congrats! Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome new baby

In November, Wyatt and Darring had a baby shower for Ke’Riah with a winter wonderland theme. The party took place at Nouveau Bar & Grill in Atlanta, and was attended by Wyatt’s “children, brothers” and “mother Lorna Wyatt.” Also attending were Wyatt’s “sisters in music,” Tameka “Tiny” Harris, according to Wyatt’s Instagram post, where she also shared photos from her shower.

Congratulations on their latest bundle of joy.